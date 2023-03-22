Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Spring expectation

As the vast majority of you out there are probably aware at this point, Power Book IV: Force season 2 is coming to Starz … eventually. Sorry of the end of the sentence there is a little bit of a letdown, but it does reflect our sentiment when it comes to the show at present!

Let’s just put it like this: For whatever reason, the network has kept everything when it comes to the show’s future under heavy lock and key. They had a perfect opportunity to say something prior to the start of Power Book II: Ghost and yet, silence. That’s the only thing that makes us cautious as to what the powers-that-be really have planned here. Why would you pass up a golden opportunity that was staring you right in the face? It’s bizarre, but we tend to think that there is some sort of plan, even if they are not sharing it.

For now, though, let’s continue to be at least cautiously optimistic that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is coming in the spring, largely because that’s such a broad window. Friday, May 19 would be the earliest that we could theoretically get it back, and we say that time just because it makes the most sense with what we saw last year. It would create a one-week overlap with Ghost, but we also had an overlap with both Ghost and then also BMF. It makes sense for something similar to be happening here again.

In general, we do tend to think that one show will be coming either on May 19 or May 26. The question is just what it’s going to be. Force has already been filmed, so you don’t have to worry about it being delayed for that reason. Meanwhile, it’s worth remembering that Starz also has Heels, Hightown, and Outlander have already finished production.

We get that you’re discovered but honestly, we’re expecting something on the future of the Tommy show this spring. If that doesn’t happening, it could be one of the biggest disappointments out there.

Do you think there's a chance that we could get some more Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date news in the spring?

