Yellowjackets season 2: Is Lottie really clairvoyant?

There are of course a plethora of questions to think about with Lottie entering Yellowjackets season 2, but let’s focus on this: Is she clairvoyant? Can she actually predict the future? We know that this is a pretty crazy thing to think about on paper, but she does seem to be developing a cult-like following already in the past … and who knows exactly where things are going to go in the long-term here?

Throughout the second season, we do tend to think the writers are going to dance around her “abilities,” and it will be rather fun to watch how her influence spreads. So what does Courtney Eaton, who plays the character, have to say about all of this?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eaton shared her perspective on the character — at least in terms of how she plays her:

“I’ve decided that she doesn’t have a mental illness but that she’s never really trusted her own brain … In dealing with the trauma of the crash, she’s just trying to latch onto whatever she can, which is often an energy that draws people to her even if she doesn’t know how to process it.”

Does any of this mean that Lottie isn’t clairvoyant? Well, it is possible that her perception is different from that of the producers, but we do tend to agree with Courtney here. It’s a funny comparison, but there is almost a Scooby-Doo quality to the Lottie character where you think that she is supernatural when in reality, all of it just a mask for something deeper. This is something that we hope the show will explore further in the present, where we know that this character is being played by Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell. A lot could have changed for her since her time out in the wilderness, but we don’t exactly think that she has disposed fully of her past.

What do you think we are going to see from Lottie over the course of Yellowjackets season 2?

Also, do you think she is clairvoyant? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

