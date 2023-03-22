Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 preview: ‘4-5-1’ and big changes

Next week on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3, you’re going to have a chance to see some exciting stuff. This episode is titled “4-5-1,” and there is a big change. Is AFC Richmond going to handle a powerful new presence? A big part of this team’s strength is his chemistry over time, and they’ve worked really hard to get to where they are now.

Now, let’s just say that they better get ready for complications. Also, more of those on the other side of the world, as well. There are some big changes coming in Ted’s personal life, and these are some of what we first saw back in the premiere.

If you do want to get some more news on what lies ahead here, check out the Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Richmond adjusts to an exciting change, but Jamie has reservations. Ted learns there’s something new going on back in Kansas, as well.”

Remember, of course, that there are twelve episodes this season, and this time around, there won’t be any episodes seemingly as standalone as what we saw last year. We hope you’re prepared for everything that is coming up from start to finish, and that includes a satisfying conclusion. (Well, fingers crossed it is satisfying.)

The big story right now with Zava…

After he decided that he was going to be joining Richmond at the end of episode 2, it felt clear almost right away that he as going to bring a big ego to the table. One of the reasons that Jamie Tartt is so reluctant to embrace him is probably just because he sees so much of himself in him. Think in terms of someone who thinks they are better than everyone … but Jamie has changed. Zava hasn’t.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including “Trent Crimm” making an appearance at the White House

What are you the most excited to see right now as we lead into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







