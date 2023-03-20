Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 run time: A ‘Chelsea’ story

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, there is a good chance you will see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 arrive. What more can we say about it right now?

First and foremost, let’s start off with the title of “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea” — what in the world does that mean? Well, for starters, we do wonder if this is tied to a potential AFC Richmond player being put on the move. One of the storylines that is actively going on right now on the soccer side is that there is mounting pressure for the club to bring in some more talent. Rupert owning West Ham is creating a more contentious situation now, as this is someone who is constantly present in Rebecca’s world and she wants nothing more than to beat him.

How far will she be willing to go to do that? It may mean shipping out a beloved player … who may not be happy about it. This is at least how we interpret the title at this point, without understandably seeing a single moment of the actual episode. There is definitely a chance that the perspective could change here after actually watching the story play out.

As for the run time of this episode, the streaming service notes that this is going to run for a solid 47 episodes, which makes this one of the longer episodes the show has had. In general, we should note that longer episodes are likely to be a thing across most of the season, based on what Jason Sudeikis has said. A lot of that is a function of the show’s increasingly large cast; there are more stories to tell and with that, it will require longer run times in order to get them all in there. Remember that we haven’t even seen Trent Crimm (formerly of the Independent) yet, and he will have some sort of role to play here.

There is one other big question to wonder, both entering episode 2 and the rest of the season: How will Ted continue to handle being far away from his kid?

