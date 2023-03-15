Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 preview: Will Ted meet Jake?

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming up on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2? The series will return to Apple TV+ next week, and things are going to be competitive.

After all, soccer is a big part of the show even though it isn’t the main part. This is going to be a story about relationships, and also how Ted copes with the fact that is still in the UK, thousands of miles away from his son. We still think that we’re going to see him reunite with Henry and go back to America at the end of the series. Whether or not that happens, of course, remains to be seen.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the story ahead. Below, you can check out the full Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight:

News of a top player looking to move to London sends the English clubs into a frenzy. Richmond play their first game back in the Premier League.

In general, we would say for this season to be more ambitious than the first two — that could mean longer episodes, and it certainly means that we’re going to be seeing more storylines. After all, it does appear that we’re going to be checking in occasionally with Nate, which will be a challenge here and there since he is managing another team. Also, he’s not likable! There’s only so much time that the show is likely willing to spend with a main adversary.

The big question we have now…

Is Ted going to meet Jake, or at least have a talk with him? If he is going to be spending a lot of time with Henry (as Michelle is seeing him), it makes sense for there to be a conversation at some point.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2?

