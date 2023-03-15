There were a few things that surprised us about the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere throughout, but the biggest one was tied to Roy and Keeley.

Going into the new season, we thought that the two characters were the strongest unit of the show … but there were some things that we didn’t consider. Take, for starters, just how busy the two characters have become. Keeley is now running her own PR firm, and that obviously is putting her in a very different position than she has been in the past. Meanwhile, we also have Roy having to take on more responsibility at AFC Richmond following the exit of Nate to West Ham.

Do we think that there is more going on here than is currently clear? Absolutely, and we think some of it has to do with Roy not really knowing who he is. Other than soccer, what else is there in his life? He has to figure that out, as there is an emptiness and insecurity that he is trying to confront. This reveal, despite being devastating, was only a tiny portion of the premiere.

So what are we seeing elsewhere? Well, at the moment Nate is having to confront some of the damage he is causing everyone else, including his own family. He clearly is melting down at the thought that Ted isn’t letting his comments get to him — or not expressing it. He also has no real connection to his players. He has his own sense of emptiness there, as does Ted, who is starting to really doubt why he is still in London. He wants to win the Premier League sure, but there are more important things in life.

Speaking of which, the reveal at the end of the episode may be the biggest of all: His ex Michelle has seemingly moved on, and her new boyfriend Jake is spending time with Henry. This may, coincidentally, be the hardest part of the episode to wrap your head around: Wouldn’t she have a conversation with Ted before allowing another potential parental figure into Henry’s life?

Related – Check out more news on Ted Lasso, including what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







