Stranger Things star on ending, road to season 5 premiere date

The road to the Stranger Things season 5 premiere is going to be long — that’s something that we know with the utmost certainty right now. Production for the final episodes has yet to even start, and early rumors do suggest that we’re going to be waiting until either late 2024 or early 2025 to see it back.

Based on everything that we’ve been hearing over the past little while with the cast, there are certainly some mixed emotions from top to bottom. Sure, there’s a real excitement that comes with moving on to other things, but this is a huge part of their lives! For a lot of the younger cast, they grew up as a part of the show. This is not something that you can walk away from all that easily.

Speaking in a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Gaten Matarazzo made some of his own thoughts clear about the show ending, including the bittersweet nature of it:

There’s kind of an excitement there, [because] you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys … But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. [Now, it is] back to freelance.

Because filming for the final episodes will likely continue until at least early 2024, it’s going to be a long time before any of the cast members are able to think about what’s next. We’re sure in the early going everyone will get good roles, but it will be the grind afterwards that truly matters given how fickle a good bit of this industry can be. We certainly hope a lot of them stick around for quite some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

