Stranger Things season 5 premiere date and teaser talk

At this point, it should feel pretty clear to everyone that we’re eager to see a Stranger Things season 5 over on Netflix — how can we not? The most recent season in such a way that we are set up for SO much good stuff.

Unfortunately, there is still a big issue here: Having to wait for so long in order to see what lies ahead. The same goes for seeing some sort of a teaser.

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing both of these at the same time? At the moment, we’d argue that the answer to that is probably. Whenever we get to the point where the streaming service is ready to announce a premiere date, we tend to think that they are going to make a big deal out of it. Why wouldn’t they? There is so much great stuff in general to be excited about down the road, in between a lot of action, drama, and a few character-based surprises here and there. This is a show that will probably go bigger and stronger in the final season, mostly because it has to. Just think about how many times we have seen the show raise the game already!

Now, of course comes the bad news — we’re probably not going to learn a premiere date or see a teaser until we get around to the middle of next year, if not longer. We’ve said this before on a number of occasions, but it does bear repeating at the end of the day — the earliest we see the show itself premiering is the end of 2024, and that’s probably if the show is split up. Otherwise, we could be stuck waiting until the start of 2025.

The irony here is that while we’re excited to see a teaser and get a premiere-date announcement, even still we think Netflix is going to be rather shy when it comes to sharing a lot of information. Some of that is due to the way that season 4 concluded — think about that big Max cliffhanger!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

