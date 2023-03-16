Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What it follows on Netflix

If you are very much excited to see Stranger Things 5 arrive on Netflix, we don’t think we have to tell you how much enthusiasm is out there already. That’s even when you consider the fact that as of right now, no one has even started production! We’re still just in a spot right now where we have to sit around and see what the streaming service wants to do when it comes to a premiere date, and what time of the year they think is best.

What is somewhat unique with the situation of this show, at least for the time being, is that clearly, they are currently having to think SO much further ahead with it than the majority of the other stuff that is currently a part of their upcoming lineup, and for good reason. Most other shows do not have this long of a production or post-production window, and there is a reason why a lot of predictions out there suggest that early 2025 is a best-case scenario for the final season, unless things are split up in a different way than season 4.

Ultimately, be prepared for Stranger Things to come after just about every other show that Netflix has already announced, crazy as that may seem — there’s a VERY good chance that you will see more of Wednesday, Outer Banks, Cobra Kai, Squid Game, and a ton of other stuff before Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the cast come back.

How we think the streamer may be viewing season 5 is as the center of its own faraway universe, and something that they can have some fun building around over the next several years. They will likely put together a solid lineup of things to premiere before it, and then also work to schedule things after it that don’t get swallowed up in its publicity.

Rest assured, they are going to be careful with their entire lineup — also, we think that they will want Stranger Things to set some more records.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

