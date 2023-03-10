Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Millie Bobby Brown looks ahead

Are you ready for the Stranger Things 5 premiere to be here? Well, we hope that you keep that same energy for a long period of time. After all, remember for a moment here that it could be late 2024 or early 2025 before the final season starts streaming on Netflix — that most likely depends on post-production, whether the season is split, and some of the streamer’s individual needs. It probably won’t come as a shock, but Netflix has final say on all of this.

So while we will be waiting for years to see the final chapter of this story, things are a little bit different for the cast. They get back to work this May / June and by next summer, they could be in a position where they could move on to other things.

In a new interview with Seventeen, Millie Bobby Brown expressed gratitude for the show

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”

We don’t think that Brown is the only cast member who feels this way. There is probably a real feeling across the board that a lot of people are ready to move forward to some other things, even if they love this world and they will cherish these memories. This is how the young cast grew up, and of course there is going to be a lot of reunions and further bonding opportunities in the years to come.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things and what the future could hold here

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to Stranger Things 5 on Netflix?

Do you understand where Millie is coming from at present? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







