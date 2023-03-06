Stranger Things 5 premiere date: More on filming start date

We are absolutely waiting for news on a Stranger Things 5 premiere date and have been for some time. With that in mind, we’re glad to at least have something more to discuss today!

To be specific, though, let’s talk filming given that there have been a tough of questions about that in general as of late. Take, for example, when it’s actually going to begin. We’ve heard some varying stories on the subject over time, with some saying June and others noting that it could be late May. We do have a little more specificity now, and that does better prepare us for whatever comes next.

In a new interview with Collider, take a look at what David Harbour himself had to say about where things stand, let alone what the plan is moving forward:

“We’re walking into season five. I’ve got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season.”

Now with the June filming start date all the more solidified, there are a few other ideas we can finalize when it comes to the long-term future. Take, for starters, the idea that the show may not be out until early 2025 or even later. While it is possible that the first few episodes could surface in late 2024, we have to remember that it will take a long time to shoot the remaining episodes; that is before you even think about post-production.

We just hope that once filming does actually start, there are opportunities to get a few different updates here and there along the way. We’re excited to see a number of big twists and turns, and hopefully something that is larger in scale than ever. It’s hard for it not to be after what has been set up so far!

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see right now when it comes to Stranger Things 5 on Netflix?

