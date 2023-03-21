Only Murders in the Building season 3: Is Mabel getting married?

At some point over the course of Only Murders in the Building season 3, are we actually going to see Mabel getting married? All of a sudden, you have to wonder that … but we also tend to think that there’s a bit of shenanigans going on behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter, Steve Martin just about broke the internet by sharing a photo of himself alongside Selena Gomez, who is wearing (clearly) a wedding dress. He then also followed that up with a photo of the actress and Martin Short — though this time, she is wearing gloves for some reason.

So what could be going on here? We suppose that it is possible that Mabel is getting married at some point during the upcoming season and that Charles and Oliver are attending the ceremony … or that this is some sort of stunt. Maybe they are trying to pure out a suspect, or this is a part of some art exhibition? We have a hard time thinking that Martin would just freely share a big spoiler in the middle of the afternoon, so we tend to think that this is some sort of misdirect.

Nonetheless, kudos to him (and really the producers of the show at large) for finding a way to keep up discussing the show during what is a pretty long hiatus! At the moment, we anticipate the show coming back in mid-to-late summer (August seems most likely) with a new mystery surrounding Paul Rudd’s character of Ben. We know that you’re going to have a chance to see Meryl Streep in a major role, as well, which could make this the most exciting season we’ve had so far. (If nothing else, the star power is on another level.)

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Are you expecting a Mabel wedding based on these new photos? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

