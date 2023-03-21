Is Natacha Karam leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, role of Marjan?

Is Natacha Karam leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, and her role of Marjan Marwani, after tonight’s new episode?

Before we go too much further with this, let’s just start this piece off with a reminder as to what’s happening in the episode tonight. Marjan has been away from Austin for a good while, but it seems as though she has found her purpose and is on her way back. Is Grant going to be the one that stops her? That is a legitimate fear.

If there is any reason to have hope for this character right now, it is for the following reason: There is no evidence at the moment that we are going to see Karam leaving the show. This situation with Marjan could be emotional and devastating, but that doesn’t mean that it is the end of the road for her. Instead, we just assume that this is going to be a really difficult obstacle thrown in front of her, and she is going to have to figure it out … but we remain hopeful that this is going to happen. We know that Marjan is resilient, and depending on how long the overall crisis goes, she could have a little bit of help.

There was a point in this episode where the writers clearly wanted you to freak out the most, and that is when the character was being carried away from the fire. Then, we had the horribly long hospital waiting scene — another go-to for shows to leave you in suspense. In the end, though, Marjan is going to be okay and that’s what matters. Hopefully, as we move forward we’re going to see more of her back where she belongs, and that is right around everyone else on the team.

Did you think that something terrible was going to happen to Marjan entering 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 on Fox?

