9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10: Owen’s new love interest?

Want to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10? Well, there is a new episode coming to Fox next week! While the flagship show is off the air next week, that is not going to be the case when it comes to the spin-off! It has an episode coming titled “Sellouts” that will feature a wide array of different stories. Absolutely there will be some drama, but at the same time, you’ll have an opportunity to see some other interesting subplots.

Take, for example, Owen Strand finding a new love interest. Are we going to see things work out here? Well, we do think that it’s possible, even if there have been a lot of romances for him in the past that have been rocky, to say the least. We like to think he’s learned from his own personal mistakes … but is that just wishful thinking?

For a few more details now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

Tommy goes paramedic crew-to-crew against her former employer, private contractors Paragon Medics as they deal with emergencies involving a dialysis patient and at a perfume factory. Meanwhile, Owen hits it off with a beautiful woman he meets at a fundraiser in the all-new “Sellouts” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, March 28 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-410) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We do think that the Tommy story should be interesting from the vantage point of having to confront your past in such an immediate way. Even if she is comfortable where she is, that doesn’t mean that every single step of this story will be easy for her. (Yet, this means a great Ginna Torres performance — isn’t that what we want at this point?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

