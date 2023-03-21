Chicago PD season 11 renewal: Where things currently stand

As we start to get a little bit closer to the end of season 10 on NBC, what better time is there to discuss a Chicago PD season 11 renewal? We know that it may be a long wait to see some more installments of the show, but there are also reasons for some confidence.

So where do we start off at the moment? Well, let’s just note that the network has not confirmed or denied anything when it comes to there being another season. However, we would’ve view that as some sort of a reason to push the panic button. If there’s one thing that we know with all assurances right now, it is that this network loves being in the Dick Wolf business. We have seen that proven true with them time and time again, so we see no real reason to doubt it at this one. The entire One Chicago franchises delivers big, consistent ratings, it repeats well, and there is always the potential for big crossover events — though it does not appear as though there is any real hurry to make another one happen.

We tend to think that a renewal for Chicago PD is close to a foregone conclusion, and the only reason for the long wait is that a number of Wolf shows may be in negotiations at the same time. Don’t be shocked if all three One Chicago shows get an order for more episodes all at once; heck, don’t be shocked if the entire Law & Order franchise gets a pickup in the same way. There’s even a world where all six of these shows are greenlit for more at the same time.

So long as the viewership is there with all of these shows, NBC will keep making them. We know that the format tends to be the star than any one character, so there is no real timetable as to when any of them are going to end.

