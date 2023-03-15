Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 16, more

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be getting season 10 episode 16 in a handful of hours?

Given that this past week brought us a repeat of the NBC show, we tend to believe that this is only going to increase the demand for seeing the cast and crew back on the air — and we wish there was some good news to report here. However, that is just not the case at the moment. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer (think March 22) to see the cast and crew back.

So while we wait around to that point, isn’t it at least nice to have a few more details to share? Below, you can see not only a look at season 10 episode 16, but also what’s coming on the other side with episode 17…

Season 10 episode 16, “Deadlocked” – 03/22/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight takes the stand for ASA Chapman in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales. When it becomes clear that Morales and his henchmen have compromised a juror, Voight and the team work furiously to ensure justice prevails.

Season 10 episode 17, “Out of the Depths” – 03/29/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team investigates a convenience store robbery, the evidence leads them to an unusual pair of suspects, revealing a dark personal drama and another potential victim. Burgess slowly makes strides tackling her past trauma.

Of these two episodes, we’ll go ahead and state that episode 16 is the one that has us the most intrigued just because this is a different sort of episode than we’re used to. Of course, with that being said we can all celebrate seeing Burgess makes some progress. We know that she has been hurting for a long time and there is nothing we want more than to see her starting to get to the other side of what she’s gone through.

What do you most want to see on Chicago PD season 10 episode 16 when it arrives on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional insight down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







