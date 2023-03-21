The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Freelancer: Part 2’

Just in case you wanted to see The Blacklist move in an epic direction soon, season 10 episode 7 will do the trick. The title here is “The Freelancer: Part 2,” and we’ve got a pretty good sense already of some of the action and drama that is poised to be coming up down the line.

So what can we say about this in advance? Well, let’s just say that we’ve got a little more insight now courtesy of NBC…

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the newly-released synopsis via the network:

04/09/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The return of The Freelancer unveils a conspiracy involving a local photographer. Ressler hits a personal milestone.

We know that the Freelancer has a pretty simple goal at this point: Getting revenge on Reddington, who was working with the FBI the whole team. He and Wujing aren’t exactly friends, but they do have a common goal for the time being.

As for the Ressler milestone, we would be willing to bet that it has a little bit to do with his sobriety. He got back in better shape last season after the death of Liz, and it seems like he’s been in good shape sense … other than not getting any onion rings for Dembe. Why deprive him of some of the good stuff? That’s something that we do have to wonder about right now.

What’s also interesting to us is that this is not titled “The Freelancer: Conclusion.” Does that mean that there is going to be a part 3 down the road with that title? At the very least, that’s something that we can’t rule out at the moment. When it comes to returning villains, it is clear that the show has more leeway for multi-part stories than they ever have before.

What do you most want to see from the Freelancer moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

