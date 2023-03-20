The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 promo: What Reddington wants

As we get prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 on NBC next week, let’s just raise the all-important question now: What does Raymond Reddington want?

What we wanted personally from last night’s promo was a ton of new footage but unfortunately, we weren’t exactly so lucky. The network did not share all that much when it comes to that and instead, we got a tease for “The Dockery Affair” that was largely footage we’ve seen before.

So what do we think is going to be happening in this episode? Well, the big focus on Reddington’s mortality in this episode does feel like some sort of clue. We do think the character at this point realizes that he’s nearing the end, whether it be due to his sickness or the threat of Wujing coming after him. He’s been on borrowed time already and was reading to die at Liz Keen’s hand back in season 8. We just think that if he goes out, he wants it to be meaningful. He doesn’t want a weak death where he is gone with a whimper. From him vantage point, there has to be something more that transpires. He wants that one final stamp on his overall legacy.

For now, we think that taking down Wujing and the empire he is building is going to be a part of it, but there’s also something more that he has to bring to the table. That is the grand mystery of this final season, and it is certainly possible that we do not learn about it for quite some time. It would not come as a shock to us at all if we’re going to get two separate arcs, especially since there is that enormous hiatus coming at the midway point.

