The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 spoilers: Reddington’s crisis

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 on NBC next week, we do have a reasonable idea of what lies ahead. Beyond just that, it’s also abundantly clear the level of danger that Raymond Reddington is currently in.

Do we need to flash back to the end of tonight’s 200th episode for a moment? Well, remember that Robert Vesco received a visit from one of Wujing’s people, which does make it seem as though his former mentor could be flipped to the other side. There’s legitimate danger surrounding this, so it certainly goes without saying that we’re going to be seeing some sort of shocking aftermath here sooner rather than later.

On paper, the title for episode 5 in “The Dockery Affair” may not be altogether illuminating. However, the official The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

03/26/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : An investigation surrounding the murder of a judge sheds new light on an unsolved case. Red’s relationship with a trusted colleague is put in a precarious position when his cooperation with the FBI is disclosed. TV-14

Based on what we’ve seen so far with this show, the easy assumption to make right now is that the “trusted colleague” mentioned here in Vesco. This is why you do have to go ahead and wonder the following question: Did Reddington do everything he did under the assumption that Wujing would come to Robert? Was the entire story of the Hyena just a way to win him over further? That is something well worth wondering, at least for the time being.

Given the title of this episode, we do wonder if there is going to be a Blacklister number attached to it — that is something we’ll be able to better figure out over the course of the next few days.

