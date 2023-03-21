The Good Doctor season 6: Is Dr. Glassman’s cancer back?

We may not want to think about it, but The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 will raise questions about Dr. Glassman’s cancer. Has it returned? How worried and/or fearful should we be?

The title for this episode (airing in two weeks) is “A Blip” and on the surface, that could suggest that Shaun is reading way too much into what he thinks is a trouble sign: Glassman missing two sutures. However, he may be correct that this is an early cause for concern. We could see a lot of legitimate back-and-forth here, as we could easily see Shaun’s longtime mentor and father figure in a state of relative denial over this. Also, who could really blame him?

Just in case you are interested in getting some other news all about what’s coming, we suggest you check out the full season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

When a patient comes in with persistent and lingering [pandemic-related] symptoms, the team discovers she may be dealing with something harder to treat. Andrews and Villanueva must contend with their hierarchy at the hospital and its effect on their relationship.

(TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Obviously, there is nothing in there about Glassman’s condition, but that is due mostly to the show clearly wanting to focus on more than just this entering the episode. It remains a sign that there are a lot of other things going on, and that The Good Doctor does remain an ensemble show … even if it’s clear that there are some things that we’re going to stay worried about more so than others.

In the end, we just want to have some reason to stay optimistic. Why rip out our hearts so close to the finale?

Related – Check out some more news on The Good Doctor, including Richard Schiff’s future

What do you think we are going to learn about when it comes to Dr. Glassman on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18?

Let us know some of your early thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







