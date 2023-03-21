Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor at some point in season 6? As we get closer to the finale, clearly the show wants us worried.

At first glance, you could view what happened with Glassman and the operation tonight and consider it to be a simple mistake. However, there’s a reason why Shaun Murphy reacted the way he did when Jared told him the news — it doesn’t feel right for his mentor / father figure. Missing two sutures is extremely out of character! The preview for what’s coming up next makes it all the clearer how worried he is that his cancer has come back. Glassman reacts in a way that makes Shaun all the more nervous, and this could be a story that plays out for a good while.

Given what Aaron has gone through as a character over the years, there should be real concern that he dies before the end of the season. Also, Schiff as an actor is always going to be in demand. If he felt going into this season like this should be his last, we can envision a story being written for that. However, that is all conjecture at present, and there is no official word on his future at the time of this writing. We will see how some events play out.

No matter what happens from here, it does feel like the next new episode in two weeks will be more important than ever. This is where we could start to get some information — but at the end of the day, we’ll be waiting for a while still for all the answers to come in. We don’t think the writers are going to speed through this!

Ultimately, our advice is just to have some tissues at the ready, just in case.

How worried are you about the future of Richard Schiff as Dr. Glassman on The Good Doctor season 6 moving forward?

