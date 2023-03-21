Severance season 2 premiere date expectations: A map for spring

As we dive head-first into the month of spring, what can we say when it comes to Severance season 2 — is the show going to premiere in this period of time?

Well, here is some of what we know for those curious: A season 2 for the Adam Scott-led series is absolutely going to be premiering at some point in the next year. After all, the show is more than halfway through production right now! However, the odds of it coming out between now and late June are absolutely slim. Apple TV+ has yet to say anything that makes us optimistic the show is coming back in that span of time.

If we are lucky, there’s at least a chance that we could learn an official premiere date before we get to the end of the spring; that is all we can hope for. Most filming timelines have the show wrapping up when we get around to May, so that’s at least one thing that you can look out for when it comes to a major announcement. Beyond just that, we tend to think that there is some additional casting news, photos, or other teasers that could surface. We do think that the streaming service is going to roll out a big promotional red carpet for this show, both literally and physically.

As a matter of fact, we’d go so far as to say that we think that they are going to do even more than what they did with another big show in Ted Lasso. We recognize fully that this may come across as crazy but at the end of the day, remember that they didn’t have to do so much with the Jason Sudeikis comedy since it’s already at this huge cultural peak. Despite the rise in Severance viewership since the end of the season, we do think there is still room to grow here.

Ultimately, we are immensely excited to see what’s ahead now; fingers crossed it proves worth the wait.

