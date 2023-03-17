Severance season 2 premiere date: A shorter window?

Just how long could we be waiting to get a Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+? We know that this is something a lot of people want and trust us — we are right there with you! We would love nothing more than to learn more about the big return here, and sooner rather than later.

Of course, we are in a TV world that has a lot of variance and with that in mind, there could be even more coming down the road. Typically, the trend with a lot of shows is that we get a premiere date a couple of months before a show comes back … but could that change? Is there a reason to hope for that?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say this: Ted Lasso had a really short window between when it was announced and when the show came back. It is very well possible that we could end up seeing something similar here. The reason we bring this up is pretty simple: There is a chance that we get a premiere-date announcement in July and the show coming back in August. We’ve said for a while that August or September is the ideal start date, especially when you consider the fact that the show is going to be done with production by the time we get around to May. That gives everyone a few months to perfect things behind the scenes.

The way that we’re looking at things when it comes to September is, at least for now, pretty darn simple: There’s no reason for anyone at the streaming service to wait longer than this, at least if you want to go from Ted Lasso to The Morning Show and then this.

We’ll just have to wait and see at this point if the streaming service goes along with our timeline, but remember this: There’s no guarantee we are going to have some super-long window like we have seen with the past. Odds are, people are going to watch this show regardless.

