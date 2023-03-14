Severance season 2 premiere date: Ted Lasso reveal coming?

In just under 24 hours the premiere of Ted Lasso season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ — so what could that mean for Severance season 2? It may sound strange to think that it means anything at all, but there are some factors to consider here.

First and foremost, remember that if you are the aforementioned streaming service, shouldn’t you take advantage of this moment to promote your other properties? We tend to think so. The Jason Sudeikis comedy is likely going to be bringing a ton of subscribers back, and we would use that little advert before each episode to hype up what lies ahead. This of course includes the Adam Scott drama, which could be waiting in the wings to become the biggest hit they have a little bit later this year. Remember, after all, that Ted Lasso season 3 could be the final one.

We do think it is likely that Apple TV+ is going to at least give people some reminders to watch the first season of the show coming up. As for whether or not they will share something new for season 2, that’s a slightly different story. If you think they are going to announce a premiere date tomorrow night, you are going to be disappointed. Severance is currently in production, and per some of the information that is out there, it will not be done until May. The earliest we could see a start date revealed is the end of the month — which fittingly is when the Ted Lasso season 3 finale is going to air.

If you are expecting a huge reveal including a teaser and/or a start date, we’d set your calendars to two and a half months from now. However, we’d of course say to keep your eyes peeled just in case we have a chance to get an approximate date announcement or something else beforehand.

Insofar as story teases go … you won’t get much. Just consider the secretive nature of this show!

