Severance season 2 premiere date: Could a season 3 play role?

Let’s go ahead and start things off with the following: There is on official season 3 renewal for the Adam Scott series as of yet. However, doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion? There is no official word as of yet that season 2 is the final season, and as we look forward, this could become one of the most important things on the Apple TV+ lineup. The future of Ted Lasso is up in the air after this upcoming season and when you think about what is going on right now with The Morning Show, there are also some reasons to wonder about its own future. (Basically, we’re talking here about Reese Witherspoon signing up for another show elsewhere — what will that mean down the road?)

We do think that on some level, Apple TV+ could be factoring Severance season 3 into when they debut season 2 — at the very least, we wouldn’t be shocked if they renew the show right around the time that season 2 premieres. We don’t think that they are going to want to keep people waiting for a really long time between season 2 and season 3, if they can really help it. They’ll want to keep things moving.

It is also possible that a season 2 premiere date could be put in a spot, as well, where it ensures that there is no super-long hiatus after the fact. If we had to predict something now, this batch of episodes is going to be coming out in the fall and then after that, we will get a season 3 at some point in early 2025.

How many seasons could a show like this go? Let’s just make this clear: We think it will be around however long the creative team wants. That means we could have a few more opportunities to see it shine, but we don’t think they are going to have it be one of those shows that goes for a full ten seasons.

