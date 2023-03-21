Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3: The Mannheim investigation

As you prepare to see Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3 on The CW next week, are you ready for some powerful stuff across the board? We hope so! This episode is titled “In Cold Blood,” and that of course makes us think of the classic Truman Capote book.

To get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat’s (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarrette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison (#303). Original airdate 3/28/2023.

Based on everything that we have seen and heard so far, Mannheim is considered to be one of the central foes over the course of Superman & Lois season 3. We hope that there’s going to be an exciting story with a lot of ups and downs, but we’ll see how things are. Also, we just love Chad Coleman and are always going to root for him having one of the biggest roles that he possibly can in things.

Through all of the superhero action present here, we do have to remember that this show is really a story about family — it has that remarkable mix of genres and styles that are always present here! We don’t want that to change anytime soon and luckily, we don’t think that it will. We just want there to be some big stepping stones and revelations along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now on Superman & Lois, including the cases at a season 4 later on

What are you most hoping to see as we get set for Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3 next week on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates further on down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







