Superman & Lois season 4 still possible at The CW

Is there a chance that you could see a Superman & Lois season 4 on The CW at some point in the future? We know that this show has been the subject of a ton of uncertainty, but we do come bearing some good news today.

While at a press event today, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed (per Variety) that the Tyler Hoechlin – Elizabeth Tulloch series probably has “one or two more seasons” left to continue its story. Our feeling is that this is in addition to the third season getting set to premiere in March. This does at least alleviate some concerns that Gunn and Safran were going to be so eager to develop their own roster that they’d kick everything else to the curb.

Now, we should note that there is a reason for what is being said here. The plan for Gunn and Safran on the superman front seems to be releasing their Superman reboot in theaters in 2025 — with that in mind, clearly they want Superman & Lois to be off the air at that point. We can’t be altogether bitter about this, mostly because just four or five seasons of this great show would be satisfying, provided that the writers know of the ending in advance.

Here is the one major caveat to everything that we have noted in here so far: The folks at DC only have so much control over all of this. The CW’s new ownership at Nexstar will control the final fate of Superman & Lois for the next year or two. Personally, we think they’d be foolish to get rid of a critically-acclaimed property that is one of the best adaptations of the character we’ve seen in a good while. Of course, they’re probably thinking more about money than anything from a creative point of view.

We’ll see where things go but for now, this is a good look at where they currently stand.

