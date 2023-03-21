The Voice 23: Cait Martin auditions to ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles

Tonight, The Voice 23 continued the blind auditions and at the end of the show, gave us a chance to meet Cait Martin. Did she advance?

Before we got to that audition, let’s shed a tear for Domenica Coka. We learned a little bit about her story — her best friend was her brother Mateo, who battled childhood cancer for many years. They were there for each other in a really powerful way and for her audition, he was there in order to support her. She sang “When I Look at You” by Miley Cyrus for her blind audition — and here is your reminder that Miley is not an easy person to replicate. She’s got a huge voice! Unfortunately, this just wasn’t right for the show this time around, and she didn’t get a chance to advance.

Now, let’s get to Cait — she’s already got a voice for a LOT of different talents. She’s got a history doing voiceover work, she’s performed in tours, and she has even performed on cruise ships. We love that she’s got this interesting backstory where she’s been so many other people over the years. On this show, she got to be herself!

We have to say, her version of “As It Was” by Harry Styles was nothing short of sensational, and we love what she brought to the table. You can tell from it that she has a theatrical background and honestly, we love that. It gave this song so much emotional and it had a really powerful throwback vibe to it. We want to listen to people who make us feel things, and you really had that from start to finish with this vocal.

Who did she pick as her coach?

Of course, there is a real debate here! Yet, Kelly was the right choice and it was smart for Cait to pick her. The similar vocal sensibilities would be so much to otherwise overcome.

What did you think about Cait Martin and her audition on The Voice?

Do you believe we are looking at a big-time contender? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

