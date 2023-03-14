The Voice 23: Laura Littleton auditions to ‘Sign of the Times’

We knew that The Voice 23 was probably going to end with a fantastic performance — with that, let’s meet Laura Littleton!

There is so much to be intrigued about her as a contender this season. She’s from a pretty small town, she comes from a musical family, and she also is outspoken about her challenges with mental health. What’s also interesting here is that she’s not just a country singer, which you would assume based on her being from Tennessee. She’s got some bluegrass leanings, and she auditioned with a really unique version of “Sign of the Times” from Harry Styles.

(We probably don’t have to tell you this, but it’s made even cooler by Styles’ One Direction bandmate Niall Horan being a part of this panel.)

So how was this audition? There could be some jaws on the ground out there. There was also some contention between the coaches when we saw Blake Shelton get blocked — which makes sense given that she might’ve ended up choosing him since there was a natural connection there. (She even did a speech about being excited to be there with Blake in the room!)

She did get turns from Niall and then also Kelly Clarkson. This was an interesting debate, given that Kelly may have more in common with her on a personal level. Yet, there’s the natural One Direction bond here with Niall!

Who did she choose?

She picked Niall! Maybe the One Direction connection was a little too much for Kelly to overcome. We do think that she really wanted her, so this could set up for a really interesting scenario in the event that we see her stolen in a latter part of the competition. We’ll have to wait and see when it comes to some of this.

What did you think about Laura Littleton and her audition on The Voice?

Do you think that she is an instant potential favorite to win this whole season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







