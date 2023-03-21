Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 16…

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight over on CBS? Let’s just say that there is so much good stuff to look forward to when it comes to this show. Of course, we’d love nothing more than to have something to share sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some of the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. The Dylan McDermott will be back before too long on Tuesday, April 4, and it will be bringing with it something epic. We are talking here about a three-hour crossover event with action, drama, and a whole lot more. This is going to be the most ambitious event of the entire season; the FBI: Most Wanted episode is going to air in its typical timeslot, but it is important to note that you need to watch the first two episodes to understand fully what is going on here. This final hour could prove to easily be the most epic of the three, given that there are big stars from both the other shows stopping by.

To get a few more details, just take a look at the full season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Imminent Threat – Part Three” – In the third and final hour of the FBIs global crossover event, the clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane and recurring star Shantel VanSanten guest star in the episode.

After this, the show could shift into business as usual … or at least something close to it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

