Ted Lasso season 3: Trent Crimm returns for White House Q&A

For those wanting to see an appearance from Trent Crimm within the greater Ted Lasso universe, we’ve got it … well, sort of.

Today, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and a number of other cast members were in attendance at the White House for a discussion about mental health. A group of actors later had a moment in the press room, and that included a fun exchange from Trent Crimm, the Independent. (Technically, he’s no longer with the Independent within the world of the show, but this was still a great moment.)

You can watch the appearance at the White House, including the Trent Crimm part of things, over at the link here.

For everyone wondering, James Lance is still a part of the Apple TV+ comedy, and we do know that Trent is going to be back at some point. The real question is how that is going to come about. Could he be coming back to write a book about Ted? That feels possible. He is a writer, and we don’t know how much he is going to venture away from that. Of course, another possibility is that he could become one of the coach’s good friends. He was someone who was very-much skeptical of his abilities to manage AFC Richmond, but he formed an affection for him over time. Heck, it got to the point where he sacrificed his own job to tell him that Nate was the one who revealed the truth about his panic attacks.

The fact that Ted Lasso got an appearance alone at the White House shows the show’s greater cultural impact. There aren’t a lot of other programs that have such a wide net of support, or offer up anywhere near this positive of a message. Remember now that there is another new episode airing in just over 24 hours on the streaming service, and we will have a lot to talk about soon when it comes to that.

What do you think we’re going to see from Trent Crimm upon his return to the Ted Lasso world?

