1923 season 2: How many episodes will there be at Paramount+?

1923 season 2 is absolutely coming down the road to Paramount+, so you do not need to worry about that.

However, there are some other questions that we are actively left to think about, and it includes the following: How many episodes are we going to see? We had eight for the first batch of episodes, but you never want to assume that we will be getting the same all over again. Just remember that for some successful shows, you end up getting more episodes as a result of generating great ratings. Meanwhile, others scale them down on the basis of story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series, we can at least say for now that there isn’t a whole lot of controversy or debate: You are going to be getting eight more episodes. This was confirmed a while back by executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who had the following to say to Deadline:

“This one is different than 1883 where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head. This one, I had no idea what I was going to do. I just went on a journey myself and I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight episode block and a second eight episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice. For them, it is great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway.”

This also does serve as confirmation that season 2 will be the final one, unless there is some dramatic change-of-heart from Sheridan down the road. The important thing to remember here is that there are some other prequels planned, so Taylor could just, in the cast, take a further look towards what is coming down the road.

Related – Check out some other news on 1923 right now, including other insight on what the premiere date could be

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to 1923 season 2 at Paramount+?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







