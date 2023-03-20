Heels season 2 premiere date: Is April off the table at Starz?

We know that Heels season 2 is coming to Starz eventually, and we are beyond excited to eventually see some footage. Unfortunately, it does seem like we have confirmation now that the Stephen Amell wrestling drama is not coming on the air until at least early May.

Today, the folks at the network officially unveiled their upcoming programming schedule for April, and it is populated largely with new episodes of Power Book II: Ghost, plus also the return of Blindspotting. They are also broadcasting Minx, which they acquired following its initial cancellation over at HBO Max. We understand that they want to support that show ahead of its season 2 launch, but airing it here over a new, established show is a little bit surprising. Here is where we remind you that Starz has had access to Heels season 2 for some time now, and the same goes for a library of their other shows including Power Book IV: Force, Hightown, and at the very least the first half of Outlander season 7. All of these episodes should be ready to go at the moment.

Given the schedule that we see Starz also setting up for early May, we tend to think that the time around Memorial Day Weekend is the earliest we could see the wrestling drama come back on the air, though in theory, it could be even later than that before anything more surfaces here. If they put Force on the moment after Ghost wraps up, that would mean that Heels season 2 would most likely come back in June. We still remain optimistic that the show will return within the first half of the year, largely because we know that Outlander is set for the summer. Meanwhile, early indications suggest that Hightown is returning a little later in the year.

As for what’s ahead story-wise – We would imagine that season 2 will continue to focus on Jack and Ace Spade trying to turn the DWL into something hugely successful following the surprising end to season 1. There are going to be more struggles in the ring, but we still tend to think the greatest obstacles will take place outside of it.

