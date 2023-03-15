Heels season 2 premiere date: Is it decision time?

Are we going to have a chance to see a Heels season 2 premiere date on Starz at some point in the reasonably near future?

At this point, is should be pretty darn clear that we want it. After all, we’ve been waiting a long time to see Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig on the air, especially when you think that filming for these episodes wrapped up several months ago. We’ve heard that the hope is for the show to come back within the first half of the year, and that just goes to raise the following question: Are we just about there? For the time being, it certainly feels that way and yet, the network is staying quiet.

We do think that the next 30 days are going to be pretty critical if we are going to see Heels back before the end of the year, especially when you think about the other shows Starz is currently planning. After all, you have Outlander that is currently set for the summer, and there is at least a chance that we are going to see season 2 of Power Book IV: Force either in May or June. If we don’t get a premiere date soon, we’ll start wondering if this is still a significant period of time away.

As for why all of this is taking so long in the first place, let’s just say that a ton of this, at least for now, is tied to what’s happening with Starz and Lionsgate. That’s something that Amell has mentioned in the past, as splitting up the companies and/or declaring ownership of assets is a pretty difficult and long process.

Ultimately, the delay for Heels is for one of the most boring reasons possible, and 100% we wish that this wasn’t the case. Yet, here we are…

