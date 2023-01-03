Heels season 2 premiere date: Stephen Amell explains delay

What is going on when it comes to a Heels season 2 premiere date at Starz? We know that this is a heck of a mystery right now and, unfortunately, there are no super-clear answers on the subject.

Yet, we do at least have a better sense of what is taking so long right now, and to the surprise of no one it has to do with complicated, business-related stuff behind the scenes. Speaking on the matter on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, star Stephen Amell claimed the delay is due to Lionsgate slowly unraveling their relationship with Starz, who they acquired more than five years ago:

“They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, untangling that partnership … As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [the second season] on the first of July and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of season 3.”

In the end, Amell indicated that new episodes could come in the first or second quarter, which means that we could be getting it back by at least July 2023. It is a long wait, but the actor is optimistic that it will be worthwhile. So long as the viewership is there, we’re hopeful for a season 3 and Amell seems to be eager to come back for more down the road.

What does this mean for other Starz shows?

Well, it’s possible that this could explain the delays for some other shows behind the scenes. Remember that we’re also still waiting for Hightown season 3, and we’ve already been waiting longer than we have in the past to see some of the Power shows.

