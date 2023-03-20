Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 ratings: The state of things

For those wanting the latest Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 ratings at NBC — rest assured, we’ve got you covered!

Do we wish there was better news to report here? Sure. Last night’s new episode ended up generating a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.9 million live viewers. Note as always that these are live+same-day numbers, and only make up a small sampling of how the Jay Hernandez show ultimately performs. There are DVR views and Peacock streams that will be calculated after the fact, though not all of this information is publicly available.

Let’s just get the bad news out of the way now: This is the lowest viewer total we’ve seen for the show so far this season. Was there competition from March Madness? Absolutely, but there also was last week with the Oscars and the finale of The Last of Us. We had hoped that there would be a slight bounce-back without those two things on, especially since next weekend will be competitive with Succession coming back on the air.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s reiterate that these are not bad numbers for NBC on the night, and this matters more than anything else. Magnum PI performed better on Sunday than any other show that the network had on the air, and it is still a marked improvement over what they’ve been doing in this timeslot the past couple of years. Viewership in general is down across all forms of broadcast television, so you have to take that into account as well. This is not an era where one measurement makes or breaks a show.

We should also go ahead and note the following: Magnum PI is generating better viewership right now than Quantum Leap on NBC Monday nights, and also performed stronger than La Brea at the end of its season 2 run. The only dramas doing consistently better on their schedule right now are the One Chicago / Law & Order franchises — we’ll see where things go the rest of the way.

