Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Starz rules out April

If you are like us, you have been exceedingly eager and frustrated to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on Starz down the road. How can you not? This is a series that is poised to bring a lot of fantastic stuff to the table and we are excited to see a lot of that, whenever it does premiere.

Unfortunately, we have our confirmation now that the show is not coming back in the month of April. This morning, Starz put out their calendar for upcoming April releases, and the Joseph Sikora series was not among them. We’re not going to sit here and say that this is some sort of jaw-dropping surprise, but it may be distressing for some people out there who were hoping for some sort of good news on the show in any form.

We do not think that any fan out there anticipates that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is going to be back tomorrow or even next month, and that is not the principal concern here. Instead, it is the fact that we have been waiting such a long time around and yet still, there is still no official news. We certainly hope that we are going to be seeing new episodes arrive in late May following the conclusion of Power Book II Ghost, but why hasn’t that been announced as of yet? The wait, especially in the light of premiere week for the Michael Rainey Jr. show, only adds to the overwhelming sense of frustration that is out there.

Now, we do hope that the narrative will start to shift and we’ll get some more substantial news on the show’s future before too long. Something does have to air on Starz once we get into May, and they have yet to reveal what it is. There’s a good chance that it is Force, but they do have other shows like Heels and Hightown that are also awaiting dates. They do also have Outlander season 7 coming, but that has already been confirmed for the summer.

