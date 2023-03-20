Dancing with the Stars 32: Julianne Hough to be new co-host

Following the departure of Tyra Banks as co-host, Dancing with the Stars season 32 has a new co-host now … and it’s a familiar face in Julianne Hough.

According to a report from Deadline, the former pro dancer turned judge is now going to be on board the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who was present with Banks last season. Julianne feels like a perfect choice in that she’s got plenty of experience in the ballroom, is well-liked by fans, and also should create some fun banter with her brother Derek being on the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Getting this hosting change solidified early could be a good thing for this franchise, especially when you consider the fact that Dancing with the Stars likes to be focused more on nostalgia and contestants over anything else. They are still contending with the blowback from losing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

While Banks was an incredibly polarizing choice for host, there were some things about season 31 that worked really well after the Disney+ move. For starters, we had more time to get to know all the contestants, and it never felt like anything was rushed to fit the two-hour run time including commercials. We do think there is a lot to be excited about with the show’s future, even if one pro in Mark Ballas recently decided he will not be a part of the show moving forward. (This shouldn’t come as some huge shock, given that he’d only been on a handful of seasons as of late to begin with.)

There is no premiere date as of yet for Dancing with the Stars season 32 … but we are personally hoping to see it back come September.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

