Tyra Banks leaving Dancing with the Stars before season 32

We know that there is a Dancing with the Stars season 32 coming to Disney+ down the road, but we also know it will be without Tyra Banks.

Speaking to TMZ in a new interview, the executive producer / host made it clear that moving forward, she is opting to take more of a behind-the-camera role on projects:

“I’m really focused on business. Like crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business … I feel it’s time for me to focus on my business and entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

Tyra’s stint behind the scenes on the program has not exactly been well-received much of its run. There has been rampant criticism about her chemistry with some of the other participants on the show and really, she never seemed like the right fit. Disney+ brought on Alfonso Ribeiro to serve as a co-host for much of season 31, but even then things didn’t work perfectly.

At the moment, it remains to be seen if the show will stick with just Alfonso or hire a new co-host for season 32. They do, after all, have a long period of time to figure this out — the new season will probably not start until we get around to the new year, so there is going to be a stint of time to really plan out the future.

The most important thing for the show now is that they do find a way to get the next host right. The last thing that they should want is to be in a situation where they receive a ton of criticism right away, and then it ends up distracting from the rest of the show overall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

