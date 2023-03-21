Perry Mason season 2 episode 4: Are Rafael, Mateo suspicious?

As we get ourselves prepared for Perry Mason season 2 episode 4 on HBO next week, let’s have a chat about Rafael and Mateo, shall we?

For most of the season so far, what we have seen is the title character do whatever he can to help the two, thinking that they are being treated unfairly by a city that is ready to find some scapegoats. He’s fought for their innocence to the point where he has changed the whole trajectory for his future.

With all of this in mind, what happens when Perry’s perception starts to change all over again, and he starts to wonder whether or not the two are truly guilty? Let’s just say that this is one of the big subjects that you are going to see explored over the course of this hour.

To get a little bit more in the way of insight here all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Perry Mason season 2 episode 4 synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

When Paul’s explosive discovery blows a massive hole in Rafael and Mateo’s story, Perry begins to question his clients’ innocence, while Della doubles-down on the case.

This episode feels like one of those that will be all about sorting through the facts. We personally want to see a scenario where Mason is fully on his clients’ side, so let’s just hope that this is the story that really allows that to better happen. This is not a particularly long season and on the basis of that alone, we don’t think there is a lot of time for him to sit around and wonder if the truth is what he presently thinks. We imagine things being paced fairly quickly, and that should help to make the parameters around the case all the more interesting.

What do you most want to see moving into Perry Mason season 2 episode 4 when it airs on HBO next week?

