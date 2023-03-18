Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The next roadblocks

As some of you certainly know at this point, Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 is coming to HBO on Monday. There are reasons aplenty for excitement, but also reasons for nerves. After all, Perry’s attempts to figure out his future with Rafael and Mateo are going to hit yet another series of roadblocks.

So what are some of the big issues at present? It is hard to really list all of them off, but it has a lot to do with everything from a lack of attention around their plight to also obvious discrimination against them. They’re going to be thought of as easy targets to push blame onto, just like it’s going to be easy for no one to investigate further and maintain the status quo. One thing we know about Perry already is that he’s not going to be altogether willing to allow that.

For some more details on what to expect here, go ahead and check out the full Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

As Rafael and Mateo face discrimination from their fellow inmates and the court, Perry continues his push for justice, while Della engages the help of wealthy socialite Camilla Nygaard. Later, Paul chases leads in the Hooverville, and Perry goes head-to-head with tycoon Lydell McCutcheon.

This is still one of those episodes, crazy as it may seem, that is meant to set the stage for what lies ahead just as much as it is handling matters in the present. The entire season of Perry Mason this time around is meant to be a slow burn, with us examining the Rafael / Mateo case from all sides along with the ongoing battle to have it be treated seriously. We do think closure is coming eventually, but it may be a long wait for everyone to get there.

