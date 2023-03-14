Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Threats and opposition

As we get ourselves prepared for Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 on HBO next week, what can you expect to see from start to finish?

Well, a big part of Perry’s story here, in some ways, he wants to atone for the past. Also, he is continuing to realize more and more that he can’t stay away from big-name criminal cases … especially when the lives of two men are on the line. Whatever he may have thought about civil law, he is coming to terms with the idea that it is not enough.

Within this upcoming episode, you are going to see Perry start to put himself more on the line, realizing that he is the only way to ensure that these two are spared for prison. They are being seemingly scapegoated and put in a spot where it is easier to imprison them than to look for any sort of alternative out there.

Of course, what Mason is going to realize in episode 3 and beyond is that the deeper he digs, the more there are going to be people who don’t want him to dig. He’s going to be the target of some threats within this episode and at the end of the day, he has to prepare for that. In particular, he is dealing with some really powerful and prolific opposition, especially when it comes to pillars of the community. If you try to take down someone who has immense money or power, isn’t there going to be a consequence that comes along with that?

We don’t expect many answers in episode 3 — this show is all about that slow build. The most important thing here is simply that we find out more and more about the case over time. If that happens, we’re going to be satisfied no matter what the end result may be.

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 when it comes to HBO?

