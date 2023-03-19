Is The Equalizer, East New York new tonight on CBS, delayed?

Is The Equalizer new tonight alongside East New York on CBS? Or, has the NCAA Tournament pushed both of these shows off the schedule?

As of right now, it feels pretty fair to say that this is a fair question on both fronts, given that the college basketball programming has caused some preemptions over the past few days already. The good news here is that there WILL be new episodes, but you’ll have to wait until starting at around 8:38 p.m. Eastern to see the Queen Latifah series.

To better set the stage for what’s coming, check out the synopses for both of these episodes below…

The Equalizer, “Lost and Found” – When a man claiming to have lost his memory wakes up behind a dumpster with a gun in his hand, McCall and the team follow a trail of clues to help uncover his whereabouts the night before, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

East New York, “Personal Shopper” – When a string of luxury boutique robberies is tied to a crew out of East New York, the 7-4 discovers a connection to Haywood that could prove crucial to solving the case, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, March 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that these sort of long waits are a little more typical for the NFL season, but here is your reminder that they happen here and there at other points in the year. The most important thing that you can do right now is find a way in order to set your DVRs accordingly, or stick around for what are going to be some good episodes.

