The Equalizer season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Donal Logue returns!

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 13 debut — so what can we say about this in advance?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that there’s a big-name guest star coming back on the show here in Donal Logue! The former Gotham star will be back here as Colton Fisk, someone who could be a valuable asset to Robyn McCall and the rest of the team. Hopefully, this is a reminder that this show benefits from having a solid ensemble of people that they can bring back here and there in the future. Given that the show already has a season 4 renewal, obviously the door should be left open for more from this character down the road.

To get a few more insight right now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Patriot Game” – After an operative kills all but one of the employees at a marine biology research group, McCall and the team join forces with Colton Fisk when they discover a connection between the murders and a secret CIA program he was involved in, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Donal Logue guest stars as Colton Fisk.

Of course, who doesn’t want to see a story about some secret CIA program? There’s a lot of government intrigue at the heart of this story, and of course we’re curious where a lot of stuff could go entering the rest of the season. After all, there’s a good chance that this could extend through at least the next several episodes.

Expect some twists and turns throughout … and of course a lot of drama. Basically, the sort of stuff this show is known for.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 13 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

