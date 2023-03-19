Succession season 4: A Sarah Snook – final season surprise

The more that hear about Succession season 4 leading into next week’s premiere, the more unusual the decision to end it becomes.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, there are a few things to consider. It seems as though in the early going, it felt like there was a chance that this would be the final season of the show. However, HBO and the producers didn’t necessarily finalize it until late in the process. There was that lingering possibility that things could change, and clearly that made things rather confusing for the entire cast and crew.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sarah Snook (who plays Shiv) made it clear that she was not told until the table read for the finale in January that it would 100% be the end:

“I was very upset … I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

“Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much, [but] everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

Personally, we do think that there could have been an opportunity to extend things and tell a longer story, but clearly that’s not something that Jesse Armstrong was all that interested in doing. Instead, his idea is to leave people wanting more and not circle the wagons with the same stuff over and over again. This could be for the best, but we’ll have to wait and see here over time. (There’s always a tiny chance for a spin-off, but we don’t think it will be forced.)

