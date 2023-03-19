Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: FX’s high stakes

At some point over the next few months we are expecting Mayans MC season 5 to premiere on FX, just as we are also expecting it to be outstanding. Isn’t there so much to be hyped-up about when it comes to the future of the show right now? It goes without saying, but the answer here is a pretty simple: There absolutely is, with this being the final season.

Of course, with high expectations also comes high pressure, and if you are the folks at this network right now, we tend to think that there is one big question that you have to think about: How do you nail the premiere date?

No matter how you slice it, Mayans MC season 5 is going to be an end of an era. It is obviously the conclusion to the epic story of one EZ Reyes, but it is also the end of franchise that has been going since Sons of Anarchy. It will also be the last major hit show you have for a little while — even a show like The Bear is more known for being on Hulu than it is FX, even if they are the people who produce it.

It is for the reasons mentioned above that we do think FX will wait to release the final season until we are on the other side of Snowfall season 6. After all, doing things this way gives them the opportunity to be able to give us hit shows well into the summer; also, it gives the cast, crew, and post-production people all the time that they need to finish the show. JD Pardo and everyone else is still filming at the moment, so there is no case to be made for releasing the remaining episodes in the near future.

For now…

We think FX would see a May premiere as them totally nailing this, and getting the show out there at a time where viewers would be able to watch it with a lot of network TV shows going off the air for a good period of time. It also allows them plenty of time to promote it — they don’t need to do that, but we don’t think it ever hurts!

