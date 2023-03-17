Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: How will FX set the stage?

For those who somehow are not aware as of yet, Mayans MC season 5 is going to be coming to FX at some point in the coming months. We know that the show is already deep into production, and the primary question now is when we’re going to see the finished product.

If you have seen some of our past predictions already, then you will know that we are anticipating the final ride of EZ Reyes and the rest of the crew is going to be in May. It could also be June if FX wants to make it into a summer show, but personally, we would be surprised if we were forced to wait a little bit longer than this. What would the value be there? Just allowing the post-production team more time to work their magic.

Regardless of whenever the final season officially arrives, of course we’re going to have some questions as to how the network will set the stage. After all, there is potential for SO much good stuff moving forward. We tend to think that the promotional campaign around season 5 will amplify some of the violence and betrayal at the heart of the story, especially since this is the stuff that has been bubbling underneath the surface for quite some time. EZ in particular has undergone an enormous transformation, given that he started off this series as a prospect before now getting to where he is — leading the Santo Padre chapter, in particular in a continued battle against the Sons.

We’d remind you that the worst kind of pain is the sort that involves family and to us, this is where things could be most interesting moving into the final episodes. Angel may have burned down the warehouse and Felipe has kept devastating secrets for most of his life. There is going to be a lot of drama that comes from seeing these relationships unravel, and this stuff will almost certainly be at the center of any season 5 promotion.

