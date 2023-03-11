Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Any news before spring?

We know that we are endlessly excited about a Mayans MC season 5 at FX and honestly, it’s hard not to be. Just remember everything that is slated to come up! This is the final chapter of the story and by virtue of that alone, there are going to be some exciting twists and turns. We just hope that you’re prepared for some of those.

So is there any chance at all that we’re going to get a few details all about the future before the formal start of the spring? We know that it’s something that personally, we’d love to get just on the virtue of how long we’ve been waiting already. Also, it’s important to remember that the show is likely coming back during that aforementioned season. Why wait to give us some more details?

We will go ahead and say that there is a hypothetical chance that the folks at the network are going to lift the veil somewhat on season 5 and what’s ahead over the next week and a half, especially since May feels like the perfect return month for JD Pardo and the rest of the cast. Unfortunately, we’re also throwing metaphorical darts at a dart-board here. This is a really difficult thing to predict since we are at the mercy of whatever the network wants to do, and who can say that there’s any guarantee as to what their promotional campaign will be?

The major thing that we would say right now is that odds are, we’re going to see them push the remaining episodes hard, largely because there is no real reason for them not to. The final season has the potential to be one of the best things that we’ve seen so far, especially since there is this central mystery about the warehouse fire. Is Angel responsible? Are we getting close to a war between the Reyes family?

No matter what happens, we tend to think that at least a few major characters are not getting out of this final chapter alive…

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates when it comes to Mayans MC right now, including some of our hopes for March

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 5 down the road?

Do you think we’ll learn anything more before the start of the spring? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







