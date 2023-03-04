Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are officially into the month of March, why not have a chat when it comes to Mayans MC season 5 on FX? Isn’t there a lot to look forward to here?

Without further ado, let’s at least start off this piece with detailing what we already know, starting with the fact that this show is officially coming back for more episodes. Not only that, but they are currently being filmed! Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that this is the final season and that is not the easiest pill in the world to swallow, but who says we have to focus exclusively on that?

We do think that there is at least a reasonably-good chance that a season 5 premiere date gets announced this month, even if there is no clear timetable on that at the moment. We tend to believe that May is a suitable start window for the final episodes, and if you believe that networks tend to announce start dates a couple of months in advance, it’s not that hard to line everything up here.

Will we get a premiere date and a trailer at the same time, regardless of when the good stuff is released? It goes without saying that we’d love to see something like that happen, but for the time being, that feels unlikely. Instead, we’ll probably get a trailer three or four weeks before the episodes start airing.

If there is one word we’d use to describe the final chapter of this series, it’s simply this: Chaos. EZ Reyes now has control of the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans, and we know that he is also not content with the current state of things with the Sons. We are poised to get a lot of violence coming up, both between clubs and even between family. We tend to think personally that Angel is responsible for that warehouse going up in place and if that is the case, there are big questions all about the future that we are poised to think about right now.

