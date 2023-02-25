Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: A JD Pardo progress report

Are we getting closer to learning a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date? Absolutely, but it does seem like we could be a couple of months away, if not longer.

So what is the reason for that? There’s nothing all that controversial to speak of here; instead, it’s just the oh-so-simple fact that the FX drama is still currently in production! As you would imagine, this is the sort of thing that is going to slow things down a little bit.

In a new post on Twitter, JD Pardo responded to a question about potential convention appearances by noting that he still has two months left of filming for the final season. FX could very well premiere the show while filming is still underway, but that is a dicey proposition. If something gets delayed near the end, you are in a spot where you have to push back the final episodes. At the very least, we tend to think this is another signal that we won’t see the show back until at least late April or early May.

We’ve said this before, but personally we’re more than fine with being patient for a certain period of time here. Given that there are so many stories that need to be wrapped up, doesn’t everyone deserve the opportunity to come up with the most perfect ending possible? This is not an easy show to land since you have EZ’s story, plus the legacy that carries over from the original Sons of Anarchy so many years ago.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, we are already prepared for a new season to be an epic family feud like no other. Did Angel burn down that warehouse in the finale? At the moment, it’s an easy prediction to make with the evidence we have.

